18 years of Student No 1: Rajamouli and NTR reminisce past glory

Director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR share a special bond. The duo had first joined hands to work for Student No 1, which hit the screens on 27 September 2001. The film, which also marked the debut of SS Rajamouli, registered an impressive run in the theatres back then. 18 years later, the actor and the director are once again working together for their upcoming magnum opus RRR. Marking the occasion of 18 years of Student No 1, SS Rajamouli and NTR, who seem to be super-nostalgic, chose to recreate a few scenes from their past film.

Rajamouli tweeted, “18 years!! Student No 1 released today. Coincidentally, we are at RFC. So much has changed. He’s grown leaner, me older and bother wiser.”

Jr NTR too took to social media and posted a special image to reminisce the past glory. The actor wrote, “18 years of Student No 1. Coincidentally, we are shooting at RFC today, where 18 years ago, we filmed this shot. So much has changed. But the fun of working together with Jakanna (SS Rajamouli) hasn’t!!”

Post the success of Student No 1, Rajamouli and Jr NTR worked together for Simhadri and Yamadonga, which stood as massive winners at the box-office.