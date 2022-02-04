Conservation of wildlife in the country has become a major concern for the authorities. Over the last few decades, India has witnessed a significant decline in the population of many wild animals, and birds, making them endangered. The list of endangered species in India include the Asian Elephant, Bengal Tiger, Forest Owlet, Gharial, and many more, with most of them already going extinct. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) have been taking up various projects to ensure the safety and security of these species. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has taken the step to monitor wildlife at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Visakhapatnam. Cameras will be installed at various animal hotspots across Kambalakonda.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Visakhapatnam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Anant Shankar, IFS, informed that 150 cameras are being installed at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary. An area of 800 hectares will be divided into 70 grids, with each grid measuring 1.3kms in length and 1.3kms in width. He added that each grid will consist of two cameras, which will be used for monitoring wildlife. DFO Anant Shankar pointed out that there are no traces of existence of tigers in the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, as of now. The forest department has taken this action to record the population of butterflies, wild animals, birds, and other terrestrial animals present. Later, a survey of the various species of butterflies will also be conducted.

When asked about previous incidents of wildlife monitoring, he informed that this activity is conducted at the tiger reserves in the country, annually. He also added that this is the first time wildlife monitoring is being conducted at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary. This is being done under the guidance of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The monitoring, which will begin on 15 February, 2022, will last for 45 days. The images gathered from the cameras installed will be thoroughly examined by the staff of Kambalakonda as well as the Forest Department. The cameras will be clicking images, in their respective grids, at frequent intervals, 24×7.