As the first week of February passes by, one can witness a heavy inflow of fresh content on the OTT platforms. Viewers eagerly surf through the OTT platforms for the release of brand new movies, episodes of talk shows, web series, or a new season of their favourite ones. That’s why we amalgamate the list of new releases on a weekly basis. Without any further ado here is the list of exciting OTT movie and web series releases in February first week.

#1 1945

1945 is a Telugu war drama, starring Rana Daggubati and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. The film was initially released in the theatres on 7 January, 2022. The story of this movie is based on the shocking news of plane crash, in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has died presumably. This news comes out at the Burma Police Station, leaving people in a state of shock, and gives rise a bunch of conspiracy theories among the neighbouring areas.

Streaming on: Sun NXT/Jio Cinema

Release Date: 7 February, 2022

#2 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi dubbed version)

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Telugu drama starring Allu Arjun, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The plot revolves around Bantu (Allu Arjun) who is hated and neglected by his father Valmiki (Murali Sharma). Bantu later learns that he was swapped as an infant from his cradle and his biological father is an affluent businessman, Ramachandra (Jayaram). Later, Bantu tries to protect his biological family, when Ramachandra is threatened by the antagonist. This movie is now releasing in Hindi, and the dubbing rights were bought by Gold Mines Telefilms. All the songs from the original version of the movie were re-recorded in Hindi, with the original singers.

Streaming on: Dinchaak TV

Release Date: 6 February, 2022

#3 Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi film directed by Aakash Bhatia, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. This movie is a remake of the 1998 German experimental thriller film, Run Lola Run. The story is about a girl, who needs to obtain a huge amount of money, in twenty minutes, to save her boyfriend’s life.

Streaming On: Netflix

Release date: 4 February, 2022

#4 Through My Window

Through my Window is a Spanish romantic comedy is about a girl who has a long-time crush on her neighbour, and secretly watches him through the window. Through My Window is an adaptation of a 2016 Wattpad novel, by Venezuelan author, Ariana Godoy. Directed by Marçal Forès, this movie features Julio Peña, and Clara Galle, in the lead roles. This is one of the much awaited OTT movie releases in February first week.

Streaming On: Netflix

Release date: 4 February, 2022

#5 The Great Indian Murder

The Great Indian Murder is a crime drama mystery, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, and Ashutosh Rana. The story is about the murder of Vicky Rai, the 32 year old son of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh. This web series is based on the best selling novel, Six Suspects, by Vikas Swarup. The Great Indian Murder will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Streaming On: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 4 February, 2022

#6 Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys is a tribute to India’s greatest minds Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha. Starring Ishwak Singh, and Jim Sarbh, in the titular roles, this web series is directed by Abhay Pannu. The plot revolves around two lead characters, who bond over science despite their different ambitions.The web series also gives us a sneak peak of historical personalities such as Jawaharlal Nehru, CV Raman, and APJ Abdul Kalam. This web series is one of the most awaited OTT releases of February first week.

Streaming On: SonyLiv

Release date: 4 February, 2022

#7 Unstoppable with NBK featuring Mahesh Babu

Unstoppable with NBK is a talk show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. In this show, the host Balakrishna interacts with celebrities from the Telugu Film Industry. For this week’s episode, Mahesh Babu will be seen as the guest. This is going to be the finale for this season. From the trailer, we can notice Mahesh Babu cracking jokes spontaneously along with the host. This episode is going to be a mix of mass and class, as it can be seen that Balakrishna’s sense of humour is well received by the Superstar’s classic comic timing. This finale of Unstoppable with NBK is one of the most awaited OTT releases in February first week.

Streaming on: Aha

Release Date: 4 February, 2022