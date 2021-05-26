English thrillers are tough to nail down. Intense, and suspense are the first things that flash when the thriller genre is described. While most of the thriller’s storyline is an unlikely real depiction, these web series have been captivating. These underlying plots vary in leaving an impression, but these thrillers give scope for it really happening to you, and unique thy ways, for the first time. Here are 11 thrilling web series that you should watch on Netflix in India.

#1. Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime thriller that introduced the famous song Bella Ciao to the world. The plot revolves around two heists narrated in real-time. The series was initially intended only for a limited episode, but since its Netflix acquisition, the series has already seen two seasons and awaits its third. In a recent announcement, the makers announced that the final season would be released in two parts. With the announcement coming out on 23 May 2021, it was confirmed that part 1 will be releasing on 3 September, and part 2 on 3 December.

#2. How to Get Away with Murder

How to Get away with Murder is an American legal thriller that initially only premiered on the ABC channel. The series which started streaming on 25 September 2014, concluded on 14 May 2020. This six-season web series consisting of 15 episodes each is a must-watch for every law student. The series revolves around the story of a law professor from a prestigious university who gets entwined in a murder plot. What pushes the bar for the film is the involvement of five of her students all along.

#3. Bodyguard

Bodyguard is a British political thriller created as part of ITV Studios for BBC. This six-episode series is a fictional plot that tells the story of a police officer who suffers from PTSD. While the series not only depicted fictional characters, the series revealed information regarding government monitoring private information. The series has won several accolades and recognition since its release in 2018. A feather to its cap, Robert Rorke from the New York Post writes that the series is ‘gripping’ till its end. Right from its first scene, Bodyguard is a thrilling web series to watch on Netflix in India.

#4. You

You is an American psychological thriller based on the 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes. The plot revolves around a New York bookstore manager (Joe) who is a serial killer. The manager falls in love with a customer and develops a toxic relationship with her. The season ends with Joe on cross paths, and unravels with him travelling to Los Angeles in the second season. The series had its world premiere on Lifetime and subsequently streamed on Netflix. You currently waits for its third season which is reportedly said to release in the fourth quarter of 2021.

#5. Behind Her Eyes

Behind her eyes is a 2021 psychological thriller based on the 2017 novel by Sarah Pinborough. The story revolves around a single mother (Louise) who shares a larger than work relationship with her boss. And what happens when Louise is in the bad books of the boss’s wife is the plot of the mini-series Behind Her Eyes. This 6-episode series premiered directly on the OTT platform Netflix on 17 February 2021 and has witnessed significant attention since then. This series is also among the only 3 Netflix Originals to release in 2021 along with The Irregulars, and Halston.

#6. The Sinner

The Sinner is a 2017 thriller crime drama series. Originally intended for a miniseries, this anthology was nominated for Golden Globes as well as the Emmys. The premise basically narrates the story of Ambrose, a detective who sets out to investigate murders.

#7. The Blacklist

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller tv series. The story is about a basic Navy officer turned criminal who is on the run from the Federal Agents. However, he voluntarily surrenders to clear his name on the note to help the Agents find other high profile criminals.

#8. The Serpent

Based on the real life serial killer Hotchand Bhawnani Gurumukh Charles Sobhraj, The Serpent. A psychopath man was acquitted for murdering more than 20 tourists. Born in French occupied Vietnam, Sobhraj was arrested by the Indian police for committing violent crimes in 1976. This 2021 released thriller BBC web series showcases his life story.

#9. Love Death+ Robots

Love Death and Robots is a sci-fi anthology series. Produced by David Fincher and created by Tim Miller, the anthology has been a recipient of Primetime Emmy Awards. The anthologies explore through the narrow lanes of fantasy animation, which is mostly stereotypical for children/ teen Disney movies. The series parents a fresh outlook on animation with a thrilling storyline.

#10. The Spy

This thriller-drama web series narrates the astounding true story of one of the best spies of Israel, Eli Cohen. Played by The Dictator famed Sasha Baron Cohen, The Spy is a six episode long thriller. Eli, successfully joins the infamous Mossad in Syria as a spy for Israel. It is one of the most underrated series of 2019. Baron’s unquestionably great performance gives a life to Eli’s story.

#11. Mindhunter

Created by thriller movie genius, David Fincher, Mindhunter is a disquieting web series. The two seasons long thriller series is based on a book by the same name. Two FBI agents from the Behavioural Science unit set out to interview violent serial killers, their thesis to study what leads to such behaviours. What makes Fincher’s series more interesting is the fact that even his protagonists are flawed like other human beings. The series showcases some legendary cinematic shots to keep you hinged. It’s one of the best and a truly thrilling web series to watch on Netflix in India.