A 101-year-old war veteran from Visakhapatnam, bagged three gold medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship held in Gothenburg, Sweden. Vallabhajosyula Sriramulu competing in 100 year category, secured his place in Javelin Throw, Discus Throw and Shot-put.

The championship was hosted around 8,000 athletes from 110 countries from all around the world. It was held from August 13 to 25.

101-year-old Sriramulu, now residing in Visakhapatnam, celebrated his last birthday on July 18 this year, he was once a sailor in INS Vikrant. He was born in Machilipatnam of Krishna District on July 18, 1923.

He began his career joining Royal Indian Navy in March 1944, during World War 2. He served as a Navigation Officer. Sriramulu retired from the Indian Navy in the year 1975 and then worked for Dredging Corporation of India in the public sector.

This not the first time that he won gold medals. In the 22nd Asia Master Athletics Championships held in Philippines in the 2023, he won gold medals in men’s shot-put, Discus Throw, and Javelin Throw in the age group of 95 to 99 years. He also won two gold medals in the category of men’s 5000 metres walk and shot-put in the age group of 85-89 years.

DS Varma, Vice President, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) welcomed him with a bouquet at airport, for his significant achievement and determination for the city.

