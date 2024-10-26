Films have this amazing ability to dive into social issues that we sometimes shy away from. These movies on Netflix take on everything from mental health and caste discrimination to the dreams of young women and the struggles of differently-abled, individuals making them a must-watch.

1. Laapataa Ladies

Two brides travelling on the same train, wearing Ghoonghats, get swapped due to a misunderstanding. This movie was directed by Jabeen Merchant, and it beautifully captures the self-exploration of women in a patriarchal society.

2. Jawan

Azad, the jailer of a women’s prison in Mumbai, hijacks Mumbai Metro with a group of six women. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is a mmovie that shows a common man becoming a puppet of the political system.

3. Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla was born visually impaired in a small village in Andhra Pradesh. Despite the difficulties caused by his vision, he dreams of joining the Indian Institute of Technology. This movie directed by Tushar Hiranandani shows how society holds a prejudice against the differently-abled people.

4. Dunki

A group of youths from Punjab dream of going abroad and getting settled there with good jobs and money, but their lack of language skills makes it hard for them to do so. To make their dreams come true, they take a different route to reach England.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki was inspired by real-life events, and explores the theme of illegal immigration.

5. Maharaj

Karsan is a progressive thinker and a social reformer in the pre-independence era. He gets engaged to Kishori, a devout believer of Maharaj “JJ”, a religious leader who everyone believes in. When Kishori gets selected for Charan Seva, Karsan gets to know about a horrifying secret about JJ.

Directed by Shweta Venkat Mathew, Maharaj on Netflix is one of the best historical fiction movies, that busts the sad reality behind blind faith.

6. OMG 2

Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a loyal devotee of Lord Shiva, owns a small shop outside a Mahakaal temple. One day, he gets a call from the hospital, during which he finds out that his son has fainted after being up all night pleasuring himself. Being a religious person, Kanti Sharan feels difficulty digesting this fact.

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, talks about how teenagers develop body image issues due to bullying and lack of sex education.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangu was born into an affluent family in Gujarat. In a turn of events, she gets scammed by her lover and gets stuck at a brothel. Her dreams, relationships, and honour get shattered as she is forced to become a prostitute.

However, the admiration of her fellow sisters male her a powerful figure in the red-light district of Bombay.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali advocates for the labour rights of prostitutes through Gangubai, a character that is loosely based on the real-life mafia queen from Mumbai.

8. Article 15

In a village called Lalgaon, two Dalit girls are abducted after asking for a small increase of wages. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 shows the atrocities that take place in society in the name of caste.

9. Barfi

Shruti loves Barfi, a hearing and speech-impaired man, but marries someone else. Years later, she learns that he is in love with an autistic girl, and feels the need to rethink her matriage. This is one of the best movies on Netflix to watch, as it beautifully portrays the lives of the differently-abled.

10. PK

A stranger in the city asks questions no one has asked before. Known only by his initials, the man’s innocent questions and childlike curiosity take him on a journey of love, laughter and letting go.

PK is a movie that dwells on socially accepted truths and the stigma that surrounds the act of questioning them.

These must-watch movies on Netflix remind us why it’s important to have conversations that matter. They push us to look at life from new angles, question our beliefs, and hopefully become a little more understanding. Each story nudges us towards building a society that’s a bit kinder, more open, and just better for everyone.

