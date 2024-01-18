Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Visakhapatnam gears up to host Andhra Pradesh’s biggest concert featuring Karthik, on 10 February 2024. Musical Maestro and singing sensation, Karthik, known for hits like “Naakoka Girlfriend Kaavali,” “Chilipiga,” and “Ale Ale,” promises to be a never-before-seen experience in the city. In an exclusive conversation with Forth Group Events, the main organizers of this grand event, they shared exciting insights into the motivation behind organizing the concert and what attendees can expect.

Motivation Behind the Concert

The first thought occurred to them while randomly scrolling Instagram. Looking at other cities and their folks enjoying massive concerts made them feel a sense of FOMO. “People of Vizag are craving for a unique experience apart from beaches, movies, and cafes, it is high time they get it”, is what they have to say. After assembling a strong and reliable team, the whole process of deciding the artist, and organizing the concert began in June 2023.

What can You Expect?

Prepare for an awe-struck visual spectacle that promises the finest in sound and lighting equipment. A laser show, along with innovative lighting, will offer a truly unique experience for all the fans. This is going to be Karthik’s biggest show ever, and the practice has been going on for more than 30 days. A noteworthy detail is the meticulous programming of lighting, ensuring a mesmerizing visual display every second of the concert. The concert happening at Vishwanadh Sports Club at Visakhapatnam is expected to go on for 3 hours and one can expect Karthik to perform his top super hit songs.

The special effects (SFX) and lights they’re using are the best you can find in India. It’s even more advanced than what you see in the big cities. Karthik will be joined by all his musician friends, and they’ve revamped the whole concert for a fresh experience.

Adding to the excitement, the venue will feature approximately 30 stalls, offering a diverse range of food and products. Visual arches and immersive setups are under construction, providing an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the quality of showcased products. The overall ambiance is meticulously curated to evoke a showroom-like feel, offering a unique and engaging environment for all concert-goers.

Why Karthik?

Once the team decided to put together the concert, they approached different artists, but nothing seemed to click. Eventually, they thought Karthik was the best choice, considering what this generation likes. The team explained, “This generation and 2k kids usually know the song names but not necessarily the artist’s name, which is why he seemed like the perfect choice.”

At first, when Forth Group Events asked Karthik’s team, they were a bit unsure. Karthik’s team was hesitant because this is the first time they’re organizing such a massive concert. However, after seeing the team’s effort and hard work, they were impressed. Initially thinking it would be just an average show, they’re now “literally going crazy” seeing the lighting and other arrangements.

Getting a top artist to perform in a Tier 2 city was definitely the toughest part. The main goal of this concert is to transport the audience to the nostalgic era.

Other Interesting facts about the concert:

Forth Group Events initially thought of conducting the concert at an indoor stadium with 3500 as a maximum capacity but looking at the overwhelming response, they have changed it to an outdoor venue with a 10000 capacity. For the best concert experience, fans can book tickets in the fan pit arena.

It is confirmed that Karthik will be replicating his Vizag concert in Kuala Lumpur, with the same lighting and sound setup.

Doing their part in giving back to society, Forth Group Events has partnered with the Rotary Centennial Club to sponsor special spectacles for blind people. With these spectacles, they can learn how to read.

Forth Group events, the concert organizers are beyond thrilled to be hosting Andhra’s biggest live concert featuring Karthik, in Visakhapatnam. They are extremely confident that this going to be the best experience any Vizagite can get. Keep the excitement going and book your tickets now on bookmyshow before they all sell out.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such entertaining updates.