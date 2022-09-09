The top actress who has been making a pan India fame with her recent performances in the web series Family Man Season 2 and the movie Pushpa: The Rise is back with yet another action-packed movie Yashoda. The first teaser of the movie Yashoda which was released this morning shows Samantha in a scintillating action sequence which caught our attention.

Directed by Hari-Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies Banner, Yashoda is a suspense thriller with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actor. She is introduced as a pregnant woman who is asked to take good care of herself by the doctor. The teaser then cuts to scenes showing her breaking all the traditional rules of being a pregnant woman and is seen running, fighting and jumping off heights and trying to save herself for something. The science fiction thriller movie which was initially set to release on 12 August 2022, is yet to announce its new release date.

Samantha who has been on a social media break, came back to announce the Yashoda movie teaser. With a top-notch performance, we are looking forward to watching the movie. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and others will also be seen in prominent roles in this edge-of-the-seat thriller which is releasing in multiple languages.

Samantha will also be seen in Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar and Khushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. She will be making her international debut with the movie Love directed by Philip John.

