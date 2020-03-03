Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag celebrates World Wildlife Day 2020

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, in Vizag, held World Wildlife Day 2020 celebrations on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, the common marmoset monkeys that had arrived from Alipore Zoological Gardens, Kolkata, were released into the renovated marmoset enclosure at the zoo for the first time in the presence of S. Nagalakshmi, IAS, Chairman, and Managing Director, APEPDCL, Visakhapatnam.

Several fervent school children took park in the wildlife awareness rally and the marmoset release programme held at the zoo in Vizag. Zoo Curator Yesoda Bal, IFS, Zoo Doctor Dr. P Bhanu Babu, Assistant Curators K Uma Maheswari, M Raja Rao were also present at the event and shared their views on the significance of wildlife preservation with the children.

As per the official website of UN World Wildlife Day, “World Wildlife Day will be celebrated in 2020 under the theme “Sustaining all life on Earth”, encompasses all wild animal and plant species as key components of the world’s biodiversity. This aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 12, 14 and 15, and their wide-ranging commitments on alleviating poverty, ensuring sustainable use of resources, and on conserving life both on land and below water to halt biodiversity loss.