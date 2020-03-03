No positive case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, officials confirm

Clarifying rumours about positive coronavirus cases in the State, the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department said there have been no patients who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) so far. The official statement said that passengers coming to the State from foreign countries are being monitored continuously. The Chief Secretary further stated that full screening is being done for coronavirus in airports and seaports in Andhra Pradesh.

In the latest, a 26-year-old native of Anakapalle tested negative for coronavirus. He was kept in isolation at the Government Chest Hospital for reportedly exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. Meanwhile, a traveller from Taiwan was admitted at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. His test results are yet to come in.

State nodal officer of coronavirus K Rambabu stated that so far 7500 international passengers have been screened at the Visakhapatnam airport. Officials are reaching out to passengers based on their travel history.

Port officials have also stated said that all guidelines stipulated by the Union Health Ministry are being followed stringently. In line with the guidelines, all vessels are being quarantined for a period of two weeks compulsorily.

On Monday, 16 doctors were given special training in Visakhapatnam, given that two cases of coronavirus were registered in Delhi and Hyderabad.