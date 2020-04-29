The International Dance Day is celebrated on the 29 April across the world. The celebration is convened by the Dance Committee, of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Every year dancers prepare rigorously to commemorate this day globally. It is a day of celebration for the dancing communities to bring attention to their dance forms. Amidst the lockdown, with plenty of time in our hands, and in the comforts of our home is the perfect time to follow Youtube channels on learning to dance

Dancing has many benefits and is an extremely healthy way to tackle laziness. Here are 5 dance YouTube channels to follow to begin, on the occasion of World Dance Day.

Team Naach

Managed by Sonal Devraj and Nicole Concessao their channel has over 30 lakh subscribers. They regularly put up dance videos, on their YouTube and Instagram pages, and are an internet sensation. Netizens often learn their routines, post videos of themselves, and tag Team Naach. Commemorating the World Dance Day, they compiled a video featuring the popular content creators on YouTube too.

Learn How To Dance

Tik Tok dances are a viral sensation on the internet right now. Everyone is trying to recreate at least one of the Tik Tok dances. In Learn How To Dance, run by Bao Tran, he breaks down the Tik Tok dances and provides step by step tutorials. He has put up a dance tutorial on almost all of the famous Tik Tok songs and they are very easy to learn.

Dance with Madhuri

The famous Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit started the channel to teach the tricks of the trade to the world. DMW (Dance with Madhuri) regularly puts up dance workouts that are easy to follow. It uses trending songs of Bollywood and has a massive number of subscribers.

Elif Khan

Elif Khan teaches famous Bollywood dances in her own style. Her rendition of the dances are easy to follow and quite unique. Elif Khan’s dance tutorials are fun and energetic and a good workout for endurance. Click on any of her videos to begin dancing to your favourite Bollywood song.

Dance Fitness With Jessica

As the name itself suggests, Dance Fitness With Jessica makes boring workouts fun by incorporating energetic dance tutorials into workouts. These workouts are fun and easy and will definitely make you sweat in order to lead a healthy life.