Woman battles for life after being engulfed in flames in Visakhapatnam

In what came as a disturbing scene, a woman, engulfed in flames, was seen running on the road after catching fire in Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred near Isukathota in the city on Tuesday late at night when the woman was returning home from work. Spotting the woman, the locals rushed to the rescue and poured water on her to douse the fire. They then called an ambulance and admitted her to the King George Hospital in the city for treatment.

The victim sustained over 60% burn injuries in the incident. Admitted in a critical condition, she is currently battling for her life at the hospital.

The 25-year-old woman has been identified as a native of Srikakulam district who moved to Visakhapatnam to work as a nurse at a hospital. As per the early speculations, the woman set herself on fire after receiving a phone call, which is suspected to have upset her.

A few reports also claim that the woman was allegedly set on fire by a bunch of unidentified persons. Reportedly, the malefactors poured kerosene and set her ablaze before fleeing the spot. The condition of the woman, the exact cause of the incident and further details are yet to be ascertained.