The first quarter of 2021 has seen the likes of Krack, Uppena, and Jathi Ratnalu make merry at the box office. While the fortunes of these films did push other filmmakers to test their luck at theatres, in the post-lockdown phase, not many managed to draw an audience to the halls. Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog, which released earlier this month, has not quite set the cash registers ringing despite receiving decent reviews. However, it was earlier reported that Wild Dog was sold to the premier OTT platform Netflix for a good price.

It may be noted that while Wild Dog was originally slated to skip theatrical release and make its way directly to OTT, the makers chose to go the traditional way, given the audience’s response for a couple of recent movies. Stating that the film was made for the big screen experience, the makers pulled out from the OTT deal and released Wild Dog in theatres on 2 April. And now that the film is likely to end its theatrical run in the coming weeks, the attention has once again turned towards its OTT release.

Earlier, the makers said that Wild Dog will be made available on OTT 40-45 days after its release in the theatres. Going by this, the Nagarjuna-starrer might stream on Netflix from mid-May. However, there have also are also reports claiming that Wild Dog might release on the OTT platform in the first week of June. An official word from the makers or the OTT platform is awaited.

Featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, and Atul Kulkarni among others, Wild Dog came as an action thriller, based on true events. Directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, the movie has been hailed for taut screenplay and gripping action sequences.