The upcoming waste-to-energy plant at Kapuluppada in Vizag is all set to be commissioned by this January. The officials at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are gearing up to speed up the process and complete the project.

GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, along with Chief Engineer (CE), M Venkateswara Rao, and others inspected works of various projects at Kapuluppada. During the visit, she directed the Engineering Department officials to review the progress every Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Srijana said that the waste-to-energy plant would be set up by the end of this month. She added that the trial run will be conducted prior to the inauguration of the project. The GVMC Commissioner said that the project worth Rs 320 crore will generate 15 MW of power using the solid waste from the city. Later on, she also inspected the trial run of the bio-mining project at Kapuluppada and enquired about the progress of the works with the concerned authorities.

It may be recalled that the GVMC had entered into an agreement with the Jindal ITF Urban Infrastructure Limited for the waste-to-energy plant in Vizag in 2016. In 2018, around 18 acres of land at Kapuluppada was given on lease for a period of 25 years to build the plant. The civic body will reportedly be delivering 950 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis for the plant after the inauguration of the project. The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) will procure power from the plant for 25 years. The earlier scheduled commercial operation date was July 2020. However, the deadline has been extended to January due to the lockdown and labour issues.