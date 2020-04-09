We are all in the eye of a pandemic. While it is quite challenging for most of us to cope up with staying indoors, and observing social distancing, this Vizagite opines that being under lockdown has a silver lining too. This self-proclaimed writer, Sayantika Adak, shares 10 things that have kept her busy during this ‘corona staycation’. Without further ado, let’s see what she has to say:

My Happy Place!

“I have been preparing for social distancing all my life.

Don’t get me wrong. I adore meeting people. However, what I love more is my space in my house. So much so that in spite of the fact that my parents live in this very city, I barely visit them. Of course, them owning a beagle does play a big role in this, considering my morbid fear of dogs, but as I said, I love my space. So, this staycation is almost like my dream come true.

I don’t have to go for dropping or picking up my kid

There’s no way I can attend my classes outside

There’s just no possibility of parks or beach outings

The things I do miss are all my online shopping sites and food deliveries.

I also believe in being self-sufficient. So here are the ten ways with which I am all set for my staycation (though I am still working from home, let’s just be positive here and make the most of these rotten lemons life has thrown at us).

#1 I own an Epilator!

That’s it. All you pretty ladies out there get me, don’t ya? This is literally half the battle won, thank you very much! My menstrual cup also deserves a mention here.

#2 I can cut my own hair

Oh k! ‘Cut’ might be an overstatement. But I can manage to chop it off nicely enough to be acceptable to me and also be hidden in the bun I ALWAYS wear my hair in. However, I have taken this great opportunity to grow out my bangs.

#3 I can sew/crochet

Though my one attempt at a dress was mildly successful, I can alter things really well ( 6 years of fluctuating weight has given me a lot of practice) and do DIYs really well. Plus, we are never going outside so I can literally spend my life in my favourite shorts and T-shirt.

#4 I craft

Yes, I used the verb form because that is how much I love doing it. People on my Insta have been witness to my crafty side for the last couple of weeks. They can totally vouch that crafts help me breathe.

#5 Bookworm is my middle name

Books have always been my best friend. So as long as I have one around me, even if it is one that I have read a million times before, I am good to go. And in my case, I have 824 in the house and another 1593 on my kindle. Partyyy it is!!!

#6 I bake

Shall I continue? I have learnt to cook and bake. So, food for my tummy and cake for my soul. This particular skill really helps when I wake up at 3 in the morning with a craving for a double chocolate cake frosted with a happy helping of chocolate frosting. Also, we don’t easily fall short of breads in here.

#7 I am quite handy

The first-born of an electrical engineer who excelled in her mechanical classes while studying to be a computer science engineer, I am good with repairing stuff around the house.

#8 Cleaning is a hobby

I am not kidding here. People who know me will vouch for this fact. In fact, in a regular week, I give my house help an off on Sundays just so that I can clean without her interference.

#9 Stocking up skills

As a naval brat, I have grown up in a typical middle-class family where I was gracefully imparted the skills of stocking up a pantry well so as to expect any sort of necessity that might arise out of the blue. (I have been trained for this sort of a situation)

#10 Have a toddler

A 6-year-old around the house is like a 24 by 7 party which just… goes… on…. And… on…

By the time I am done getting him ready, fed and settled with his activity, the sun’s high up above. His restlessness ensures that I don’t get a single minute to myself throughout the day. So, this lockdown starts to feel like just a very long staycation where we don’t have any plans of going out!

Overall, I have always loved my own company. So, being forced to enjoy it doesn’t make me cringe so much.

On a serious note, I realize, this whole situation is depressing and can cause a lot of us to panic (I totally spiraled out when the 21-day lockdown was announced). We all are trying to do the best we can to get by. This might mean random rants online, workout videos online and even silly memes. Point is everyone is trying to cope with this not-so-ideal situation in their own way. So, be gentle. Be nice. You do you and stay safe by staying home!”

Sharing the tale of her staycation here is Sayantika Adak. She describes herself as a closet atheist, professional nitpicker, bibliophile, self-proclaimed writer, shoppophobic, award-winning bathroom singer, greedy cook, compulsive baker, born nautanki, amateur photographer, restless crafter, happily married, super mommy.