Here’s how inmates at Visakhapatnam Central Jail are contributing to the fight against COVID-19

The 21-day lockdown might get a bit trying for anyone of us. A number of people have been thanked for their contribution and efforts in trying to contain the spread of coronavirus. Doctors, nurses, municipal workers, police and many others have been working day and night in this united effort. Additionally, there is another group that is contributing in its special way. Despite living under a different type of lockdown, for months and years, the inmates at the Central Jail in Vizag are manufacturing masks, bed sheets, hospital beds, phenyls and bedside tables for hospitals.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, inmates at Visakhapatnam Central Jail have been entrusted with stitching face masks. The inmates have already sewn 65,000 masks. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Superintendent of Prisons of Visakhapatnam Central Prison, S Rahul, said, “At this hour of need, our inmates have been stitching masks as part of their social responsibilities and contribution. As a result, all the inmates in our jails have the protective gear. Now we are getting into the position of supplying masks to the government, NGOs, and the general populace on a cost-price basis. In addition, phenyl disinfectants are also being manufactured at the Jail”.

As on date, the tailoring unit at the Central Jail in Vizag has supplied over 25,000 masks to Visakhapatnam Port Trust and police personnel, hospitals, etc. Equipped with a capacity of manufacturing 2,500 masks a day, the tailoring unit is currently making an additional 40,000 masks to meet the requirements. Apart from these, the units are also making bedsheets for hospitals and NGOs, while the steel manufacturing unit supplies bedside tables and beds for hospitals.

“The inmates have been imbued with a sense of purpose to serve the nation. They have accomplished this herculean task with an indomitable spirit. The work of stitching masks, manufacturing sanitizers and disinfectants will continue till our country becomes a pandemic-free nation,” shared SP Rahul.

The police personnel have been organising awareness sessions to educate the inmates regarding the crisis. With the announcement of lockdown, the observatory period, of those who are under trial, has been extended from 24 hours to one month. The Central Jail staff in Vizag is also ensuring that all the inmates adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking about the measures that are being taken at the prison, the Superintendent shares, “Right from conducting regular health checkups to keeping the environment clean”. He also said that for the safety of the inmates, the prison premises are being sanitized using disinfectants at regular intervals. Given the ongoing pandemic, the visits by the family members have been suspended. However, inmates are still permitted to make up to four phone calls a week to keep in touch with their kith and kin.

The inmates say that “we are ready to serve the Nation when such crises occur”, thus showing how even they can support their country and humanity.