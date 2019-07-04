Vizag youngster lands in trouble for stalking women on social media

There is a rise in cyber crime everywhere. Another shocking case comes to the forefront as the Cyber Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad arrested a Vizag man who was charged for luring and tricking several women on social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp using fake profiles

The accused, identified as Padi Vinod Kumar alias Praveen, aged 25, is a resident of H Satyana Nagar in Visakhapatnam. He had indulged in stalking and tricking women over Facebook using many fake profiles as an employee of Cisco and Dell. The accused would lure the women to share their pictures with him. Following which he would post these pictures along with their phone number on different dating and porn sites. Praveen would then demand a sum of Rs. 10,000 a month from his victim in order to remove those pictures.

The case was exposed when one of his victims approached the cyber crime department of the Hyderabad police. She reported to the police that a sum of Rs. 40,000 was demanded from her by Praveen to remove the pictures from various websites. When the complainant realised that his credentials were false, she stopped paying him. It was a few days later that her pictures resurfaced on those very websites. But, this time she immediately approached the police and filled them in with the details of luring.

After the complaint was filed, the police traced Praveen who was still at his stalking activities, using his IP address and have booked him under section 509, (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

There was a case booked against him already in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, he has been stalking and has duped around 300 women in a similar manner.

There is no doubt that social media websites are a way to stay in touch with friends and family and also make new friends. But, with such dangers lurking, one must exercise caution while sharing photos and any personal information