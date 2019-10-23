Vizag Weather Update: District to receive heavy rainfall as IMD issues alert for AP

With a low pressure area being observed over Bay of Bengal, the weather officials have alerted the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. The warning issued cautions the State against heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the coming few days. The low pressure area in the sea will result in heavy to very rainfall in Vizag and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, as per the weather update.

As per the Cyclone Warning Centre in Vizag, “Under the influence of a well-marked low pressure over west central and adjoining south west bay of Bengal, strong surface winds from northeasterly direction speed reaching forty five to fifty kmph likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.”

A Cyclone Warning Centre official, giving an update on the weather in Vizag, told Yo! Vizag that the low pressure area might concentrate into a depression in the coming 36 hours. Likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours, the low-pressure zone is predicted to move North-Northwest wards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. This is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall across Vizag and other parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. It may be noted that several parts of Vizag received 2-3 cm of rain on Tuesday. While Jogavanipalem reportedly received 3.57 cm of rainfall, MVP Colony and Port Stadium received rainfall measuring 3.45 cm and 2.70 cm respectively.

The weather official further stated that the state of the sea would be rough to very rough along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further orders from IMD.