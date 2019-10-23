Prabhas Birthday Tweets: Wishes pour in as the ‘Baahubali’ superstar turns 40

prabhas birthday tweets
Image: Facebook/ActorPrabhas

One of the most sort-after Indian actors over the past few years, Prabhas celebrates his birthday on 23 October, The actor, who rose to unprecedented stardom with his magnum opus Baahubali, turned 40 on Wednesday. Marking the occasion, numerous celebrities sent out special birthday tweets to wish Prabhas.

From Ram Charan to Kajal Aggarwal, here’s how the T-town celebs wished Telugu cinema’s favourite “Darling” on his 40th birthday.

” BAD BOY ” wishing u a very happy birthday!!! Lots of love to u @actorprabhas

181.5k Likes, 1,323 Comments – Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on Instagram: “” BAD BOY ” wishing u a very happy birthday!!! Lots of love to u @actorprabhas”

Prabhas birthday Tweets:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

baahubalientertainmentmoviesprabhasprabhas birthdaytollywood