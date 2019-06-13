Visakhapatnam registers the second highest temperature of the season

Visakhapatnam recorded the second highest temperature of this season on Wednesday (12 June). The sultry conditions forced people to stay indoors. From pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to those travelling in cars, citizens had their task cut out while trying to brave the sun on Wednesday. Contrary to the earlier predictions that forecast lower temperatures in June, the weather in Vizag has been proving otherwise.

Reportedly, Vizag recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius at the airport on Wednesday, to mark the second highest reading of the Mercury this season. The city has been recording temperatures on the higher side during the nights as well. It may be noted that the mercury levels on Tuesday night read 30.2 degrees Celsius at Waltair and 29.4 degrees Celsius at the Visakhapatnam airport.

This change in the Vizag weather owes its cause to the Cyclone Vayu, on the Western coast of India. Due to the cyclone, the moisture-laden winds from the coastal Andhra region have diverted towards the Arabian sea. The development has left the coastal Andhra region void of cloud formation. Due to a clear sky and absence of moisture in the air, the temperatures have risen considerably high.

Citing the severity of the cyclone, the weather forecast authorities have predicted that this trend in temperature rise to prolong for another four days in Visakhapatnam.

Update on cyclone VAYU

A mid-day forecast bulletin released by the IMD on Thursday read, “The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over the northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 08 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 13th June 2019 over northeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea, about 160 km south-southwest of Diu, 110 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 140 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat). It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from the afternoon of 13th June 2019.”