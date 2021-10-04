As part of the special drives to ensure that the new set of traffic guidelines are strictly followed, Vizag traffic police have been cracking down on motorists for unauthorised use of police / press / MLA / MP and other stickers. On the whole, a total of 1,232 two and four-wheel vehicles have been caught using unauthorised stickers in the past three weeks in Vizag.

Of the 1,232 vehicles caught using unauthorised stickers, 385 vehicles have been caught using ‘POLICE’ stickers, 461 using ‘PRESS’ stickers, 130 using the ‘MLA’ stickers, 14 using the ‘MLC’ stickers, 34 using the ‘MP’ stickers, 140 using the ‘DEFENCE’ stickers and 68 using other unauthorised stickers.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Additional Deputy Transport Commissioner, CH Adinarayana, informed that the motorists are being stopped by the road and are being asked to immediately remove the stickers. He added that the Vizag traffic police have also started collecting a fine of Rs.535 since 3 October, 2021.

Mr Adinarayana expressed concerns over the traffic guidelines not being followed in the city. He said that a case would be registered and heftier fine amounts would be charged if the motorists were found repeating the offence. Mr Adinaryana also added that several other offences like heavy music horns, unauthorised number plate designs, street vendors high pitch sound, high beam light, overloading in autos, and use of tinted glass in four-wheelers were being taken to task during the drive.

According to information shared with Yo! Vizag by the city traffic police department, a total of 28,807 vehicles have been caught using unauthorised number plates, 2,136 vehicles for high beam lights, 2,313 autos for overloading, and 2,842 four-wheel vehicles for using tinted glasses.

Regarding the use of tinted glass, the Additional Deputy Transport Commissioner informed that all four-wheel vehicles must maintain a minimum of 50 percent visibility from the sides and a 75 percent visibility from the back. He added that for other traffic offences, such as black film usage, high beam lights, and heavy music horns, motorists have to pay a fine of Rs.1,035.