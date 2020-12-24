A private bus from Vizag, headed to Hyderabad, overturned midway on Thursday early morning, leaving 35 passengers injured. The mishap took place near Anumanchipally village in Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district.

The victims have been identified to be hailing from Vizag and Odisha. While the injured were shifted to Jaggaiahpet government hospital for medical care, those who sustained severe injuries were referred to the Vijayawada government hospital. There have been no casualties reported.

It has been learned that the bus from Vizag, to Hyderabad, had about 45 passengers on board at the time of the accident. As per sources, it is being speculated that the bus driver might have been in a dozy state, thereby causing the mishap. Reportedly, the driver and bus cleaner fled from the spot after the bus turned turtle. The police have filed a case and are probing into the incident. A search has also been launched to get hold of the driver and cleaner.

Upon receiving the information, Government Whip and Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu got in touch with the injured and inquired about the incident. The MLA said that stern action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.



In a similar incident earlier this month, a private bus overturned after colliding with a speeding lorry at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam. Around 15 passengers were injured in the accident.