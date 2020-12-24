At a time when the battle against Covid-19 seems far from over, citizens across the country have been advised to observe caution while celebrating Christmas and the New Year. While a few states have imposed restrictions on celebrations, Andhra Pradesh has not taken any such steps yet. However, the citizens have been urged to follow safety measures during the festivities. Closer home, authorities in Vizag too have been making sure that guidelines are duly followed at public places during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

While several commercial establishments have already been notified to ensure physical distancing and follow other guidelines, churches in Vizag have reportedly decided to conduct Christmas prayers in three shifts, given the pandemic situation.

Speaking with Yo! Vizag, Harshitha Chandra, ACP, Visakhapatnam (East), said that everyone must strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines, as issued by the government in the unlock phase. “The management of all commercial establishments, where the public is likely to gather, have also been directed to follow the existing safety protocol and the government’s guidelines in view of the current scenario,” she added.

AMC Principal and Special Nodal Officer for Covid-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar also stated that the public must tread with caution while celebrating Christmas and New Year. Noting that all safety precautions must be followed diligently, he advised people to avoid crowds and congregations.

Speaking with media on Wednesday, Gautam Sawang, Andhra Pradesh DGP said that in wake of the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus, the safety guidelines issued by the Government of India must be followed by all the citizens. Mr Sawang reiterated the need to follow the Covid rules and regulations even as he clarified that there are no restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations as such.