Vizag-based skater secures 4th position in the World Roller Games 2019

Priyam Tated, from Vizag, has represented India in the diverse discipline of Artistic Skating in World Roller Games 2019. The championship was held in Barcelona, Spain from 27 June to 14 July 2019. The 15-year-old has managed to secure fourth place and has missed the podium by a small margin. The youngster hopes to achieve several laurels in the next World Championship.

From skating being a mere hobby at the age of 3, it transformed into a passion and has won him several accolades and massive success. He has been continuously representing India since 2016 at various national and international events.

In the near past, Tated also achieved the National Child Award or the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar by the Ministry of Women and Child Development for exceptional achievement in sports. In total, the young skater has bagged 28 National medals in freestyle ice-skating and 6 International medals in inline freestyle roller skating thus far. Additionally, Priyam also participated in the Republic Day Parade where he met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

About the World Roller Games:

The World Roller Games essentially has experienced the world’s largest event in Barcelona. As regulated by the World Skate international federation, the event comprised of all the world championship roller sports disciplines.

The World Roller Games, 2019 saw more than 4000 athletes. Overall, from the 4000 athletes coming from various parts of the world, the top eleven were crowned under diverse disciplines such as Alpine, Artistic, Roller, Freestyle, Downhill, Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Rink Hockey, Roller Derby, Scooter, Speed, and Skateboarding.

The Vizag- based skater, Priyam Tated has yet again managed to make the people of the city very proud by his hard work and perseverance towards his passion, skating.