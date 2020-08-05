As many as 842 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag from Tuesday to Wednesday. With these new cases, the total count in Vizag district reached 16,313. As per the report given by COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 8654 people are currently undergoing treatment for the virus, as on 5 August. While 7547 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, 112 patients in the district have succumbed to the infection so far.

In wake of the new cases in Vizag, the officials demarcated 30 new containment clusters in the district, including Simhagiri Colony 2, Laxmi Nagar Baji Junction, Port Colony – Chinnamushidiwada, Kapu Ramalayam, Green Gardens, Konda Dibba, Maharani Veedhi, Shivalayam Veedhi, Kota Veedhi – Chodavaram, Golugondapeta, Chandaka Veedhi, Pikkavanipalem, Talarsingi, Chinna Bazzar, Kothapeta, Timiram, Bethapudi Road, Devarapalli, Gollapeta, Neredivalasa, Masjid Street, Chinna Gidijala, LV Palem, Sontayam, Vellanki, Podugupalem, M Kothapalli, Palliveedhi – Seethanagaram, Sivaji Nagar, Raghuram Colony, and Rice mill Road – Chinna Akkireddy Palem. As on Wednesday, Visakhapatnam, reported 137 very active clusters, 278 active clusters, 436 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

In order to combat the crisis, Visakhapatnam district administration has been trying to scale up the testing strategy for COVID-19. So far, the authorities have reportedly set up over 100 centres in the district. Apart from the Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (VDRL) at King George Hospital and labs at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), ENT Hospital, and Regional Eye Hospital, every Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) under the GVMC limits has been converted into a testing centre. Officials have been reaching out to those in rural areas through the five mobile bus testing labs allotted by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Additionally, Apollo, Vijaya Medical Centre, Pinnacle, Indus, and a few other private laboratories in the city have been given permission to conduct tests for coronavirus.