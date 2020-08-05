While the coronavirus crisis has brought out everybody’s worst fears, it has also churned out an interest among youngsters towards cooking. Everyone you see is baking bread or whipping up desserts. If you are a novice at baking and are looking forward to taking your culinary skills to the next level, we have got you covered. To make your job easy, we have rounded up our favourite Indian bakers and pastry chefs on Instagram. Now, don your chef’s hat and get down to whipping, whisking, and baking.

5 Indian bakers you should follow on Instagram:

#1 Shivesh Bhatia

If you are a crazy dessert-fanatic, you’ve got to follow Bhatia’s page on Instagram. From simple sponge cakes to the trending Nutella pancake bombs, you can expect all kinds of recipes for drool-worthy dishes on his IG account. If you are one of those who prefer staying away from using eggs while baking, hit the follow button without a second thought. Because most of his recipes are eggless yet fluffy and delicious.

#2 Tejasvi Chandela

Tejasvi started her blog to give herself a creative outlet. Her sweet treats are inspired by the seasons, nostalgic flavours, scientific concepts, and local culture. In her videos, Tejasvi takes the viewers through each of the steps, giving a detailed explanation, making it easy for them to follow through the process. Her comfort food desserts, including the classic chocolate chunk bread and butter pudding and blueberry tarts, are worth a try. Who wouldn’t want to have a gooey chocolate fudge to drive the midweek blues away!

#3 Pooja Dhingra

This celebrated chef introduced Mumbai to the world of Parisian macaroons. She is the owner of the very successful bakery chain, Le 15 Patisserie. Pooja often gives glimpses of her ongoing culinary experiments on Instagram. Apart from making her signature macarons, she effortlessly whips up the yummiest molten chocolate tarts.

#4 Deeba Rajpal

Food blogger Deeba Rajpal brings together her love for baking, food styling, and photography on her Instagram page. She focuses on local ingredients and concocts unique recipes such as mishti doi cheesecake and mocha tart cookie. If you are looking for baking something out of the box, check out her blog, and add zing to your dish.

#5 Aashrita Daggubati (Infinity Platter)

Aashrita is the daughter of a popular Telugu actor, Venkatesh Daggubati. Despite coming from a filmy background, this young chef chose baking as her profession. Her IG account is lit with healthy yet yummy desserts. Her recipes such as oats bars and whole wheat banana bread are quite simple and easy to make at home.