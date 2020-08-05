While the coronavirus crisis has brought out everybody’s worst fears, it has also churned out an interest among youngsters towards cooking. Everyone you see is baking bread or whipping up desserts. If you are a novice at baking and are looking forward to taking your culinary skills to the next level, we have got you covered. To make your job easy, we have rounded up our favourite Indian bakers and pastry chefs on Instagram. Now, don your chef’s hat and get down to whipping, whisking, and baking.
5 Indian bakers you should follow on Instagram:
#1 Shivesh Bhatia
If you are a crazy dessert-fanatic, you’ve got to follow Bhatia’s page on Instagram. From simple sponge cakes to the trending Nutella pancake bombs, you can expect all kinds of recipes for drool-worthy dishes on his IG account. If you are one of those who prefer staying away from using eggs while baking, hit the follow button without a second thought. Because most of his recipes are eggless yet fluffy and delicious.
New video is live on youtubeee- trending coffee bean cookies made with just 5 ingredients! These eggless cookies are made without baking powder/ soda and taste SOOO good☕️ click on the link in my bio for the full recipe video! #coffee #chocolate #cookies #yum #bakewithshivesh #dessert #video
#2 Tejasvi Chandela
Tejasvi started her blog to give herself a creative outlet. Her sweet treats are inspired by the seasons, nostalgic flavours, scientific concepts, and local culture. In her videos, Tejasvi takes the viewers through each of the steps, giving a detailed explanation, making it easy for them to follow through the process. Her comfort food desserts, including the classic chocolate chunk bread and butter pudding and blueberry tarts, are worth a try. Who wouldn’t want to have a gooey chocolate fudge to drive the midweek blues away!
One dessert, 6 techniques! Learn how to make Tarte aux Framboises et aux Myrtilles (raspberry & blueberry Tart) with me. Online Zoom Workshop on 19.July.2020 Duration: 3hours Price: 1800/- You’ll be learning: – shortcrust pastry – raspberry gel insert – blueberry mousse – almond sponge – mirror glaze – chocolate decoration Click on the link in my bio to register.
#3 Pooja Dhingra
This celebrated chef introduced Mumbai to the world of Parisian macaroons. She is the owner of the very successful bakery chain, Le 15 Patisserie. Pooja often gives glimpses of her ongoing culinary experiments on Instagram. Apart from making her signature macarons, she effortlessly whips up the yummiest molten chocolate tarts.
V e g a n 🥰❤️ #Repost @le15india with @get_repost ・・・ Our first ever vegan macaron 🤩 Vegan Chocolate 🤤❤️ Try it Today! Available at all our outlets and on all delivery portals. Also available on shop.le15.com shipped to 14cities #le15patisserie #le15cafe #le15macarons #le15india #macarons #macaronsofinstagram #macaronstagram #vegan #chocolate
#4 Deeba Rajpal
Food blogger Deeba Rajpal brings together her love for baking, food styling, and photography on her Instagram page. She focuses on local ingredients and concocts unique recipes such as mishti doi cheesecake and mocha tart cookie. If you are looking for baking something out of the box, check out her blog, and add zing to your dish.
Eggless Stovetop Brownie Walnut Wholegrain Tart… (Recipe on @pabrecipes)… #noovenbaking Wholegrain, no refined sugar, eggless and delicious! Did I tell.you it's a one bowl recipe too? This is my second in the series of stove top or no oven baking & no eggs. I can honestly say, I'm loving it! There is certain magic that gets created when you heat clarified butter / ghee and whisk in jaggery or brown sugar {ask @theroundgirl who almost spooned the whole batter into her mouth one time}. It heightens the earthy flavours, almost adding butterscotch notes, making the bake quite addictive. The first time I experienced this was while making Anzacs a couple of years ago, and have since enjoyed using the method. For so many of you who don't have condensed milk at home, I used yogurt this time. Hopefully the ingredients will be easy to find. I've baked in a heavy bottom cast iron vessel / Dutch oven with a tight fitting lid, and in a tart tin. You can bake these in a regular 8" round tin. I have to say the taste is more superior than my oven baked brownies, though it just might be the recipe. Let me know if you make these. And as always, please feel free to comment or DM if you have any queries. Stay safe! #baking #eggless #egglessbaking #instabaking #quarantinebaking #vegetarian #chocolate #soyum #PAB #video #eeeeats #foodatinstagram #foodphotography #foodinstagram #stovetop #noovenbake #bakingwithoutanoven #brownies #foodtalkindia #gloobyfood #community #mypinterest #inspiration #hautecuisines #rustic #pabckbk
#5 Aashrita Daggubati (Infinity Platter)
Aashrita is the daughter of a popular Telugu actor, Venkatesh Daggubati. Despite coming from a filmy background, this young chef chose baking as her profession. Her IG account is lit with healthy yet yummy desserts. Her recipes such as oats bars and whole wheat banana bread are quite simple and easy to make at home.
I usually try to include nuts & dry fruits in my daily diet but somehow end up not having as much as planned. So now, I figured out a way to have some of the essential nutrients in the form of these energy bites. . . I get most of the seeds from @nourishyouindia. I absolutely love & trust their quality. . . Here's the recipe – 300 g Medjool Dates 2 Tsp Cinnamon powder 1 Tsp Cocoa powder 3/4 cup Water 2/3 cup Cranberries 1/2 cup Pumpkin seeds 1/2 cup Flax seeds 1/4 cup Watermelon seeds 1/4 cup Sunflower seeds 1/2 cup Almonds 3 tbsp Chia Seeds 1 cup Rolled Oats 1 cup Cornflakes (plain) . . – Boil the Dates, Cinnamon, Cocoa powder in water for a few minutes, until it becomes a mushy paste. – Pour all other ingredients into the date paste & mix until well combined. – Preheat the oven to 175°c. – Depending on what you have, you can add the mixture into a big square brownie pan or into a silicone cupcake mould (which is what I did). – Bake for 20 – 30 mins. – Set aside to cool & get ready to be energized 💪 . . Enjoy! 😁 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #barcelona #foodie #delicious #yummy #tasty #foodporn #instafood #dailyfoodfeed #nomnom #lovefood #homemade #healthy #baking #eater #foodeats #feedfeed #foodieadventures #foodblogger #foodblog #instablogger #foodphotography #foodislife #Eeeeeats #foodgasm #delish #foodlover #eatingfortheinsta #barcelonablogger #nuts