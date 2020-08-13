Vizag reported 931 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday as the district tally reached closer to the 23,000-mark. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar, the district reported 6305 active cases, 16,468 discharges, and 156 deaths, with six more patients succumbing to the deadly infection. Of the fresh cases in Vizag, 355 were detected via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively and 576 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. With these new cases, the COVID-19 count in Vizag has mounted to 22,929.

Currently, Visakhapatnam has 149 very active clusters, 243 active clusters, 459 dormant clusters, and 98 denotified clusters. As of 13 August, the mortality rate of Vizag is noted as 0.68%. As the number of coronavirus cases is increasing with each passing day in Visakhapatnam, so is the recovery rate. The recovery rate of the coronavirus cases in Vizag, increased by 1%, as it stands at 71.8%.

On the state-level, Andhra Pradesh recorded 9,996 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total count to 2,64,142. While 90,840 cases have been marked active as on 13 August, 1,70,924 individuals have been discharged (including the 9499 individuals discharged today) after recovering from the infection. The death toll of the state surged to 2378.

East Godavari, with 1504 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day on 13 August. Between Wednesday and Thursday, as many as 55,692 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 29,209 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 26,483 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits. Taking to Twitter, the State Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department claimed that AP is the first major state to have conducted more than 50,000 tests per million in India. AP has tested 27,05,459 people for COVID19 till date, the AP State Health Department added.