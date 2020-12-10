Vizag police have introduced Women In Need (WIN), a forum to help women in distress. Initiated by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), the forum aims at extending support to women by resolving their issues while maintaining the confidentiality of all data related to complainants.

Through the forum, the Vizag police will address the issues faced by women at various levels in their lives. From relationship issues to disputes between friends, family, and acquaintances, the new initiative claims to solve a range of problems. The WIN forum will be co-ordinated by the revenue and police departments of Vizag as well as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). It comprises an all-women team. The officers nominated are – MV Ramana Kumar, CDPO in ICDS Project from the revenue department, GVMC Deputy Project Officer, Chandira, and ACP Disha Police Station, Prem Kajal.

The facility would be operated from room number 15 of Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, Vizag, every Tuesday and Thursday. Those who wish to avail the services, may approach the forum between 10 AM and 1 PM. During the sessions, the team will arrange for a meeting where the complainant can put forth her problem. Depending on the severity of the issue, the special team would assign a deadline to resolve the matter. Women who seek help can also email their grievances at [email protected] or dial 100/181 in case of an emergency.

Earlier in November, the state government launched the Abhayam Project to enhance the safety of women and children travelling by autos. In the first phase, as many as 1000 autos in Vizag, were fitted with the tracking devices. These specially designed devices enable passengers to fetch help in times of emergency.