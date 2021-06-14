A Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket betting racket was busted by the City Task Force (CTF) and Vizag police on 12 June 2021. In a raid that was conducted at a flat in Celebrity Towers (Rushikonda), 4 individuals were caught red-handed by the CTF. While four of them were immediately arrested, Chebolu Srinivas (alias Cable Srinu) who happens to be the kingpin has absconded.

Chebolu Srinivas, the kingpin has been organizing betting since the PSL started on 9 June 2021. On the day the betting racket was busted the gang had collected bets from punters for the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Mr. Srinivas also sought the help of 4 others in this endeavor. The four of them who have been arrested have been identified as K. Ravi Kumar (29) of Akkayapalem, V. Rambabu (43) of MVP Colony, T. Dhanunjaya (34) of Sujatha Nagar, and M. Sivaji of Srikakulam.

Based on credible information, the CTF officials along with the police conducted a raid. It was discovered that the gang had communication set-up box equipment, which had 30 mobile phones, to communicate with 30 persons at a time. The gang also used an app to communicate ratings of the match. What was more shocking was that the gang had been cheating bidders with wrong ratings.

The CTF officials who were accompanied by the Police officials seized communication equipment and mobile phones. Sim cards, headsets, televisions, laptops, routers, and router connectors were other things that were seized from the spot. A total sum of Rs1,590 was seized in cash.

This is not the first time such incidents were unearthed in the city. The Vizag City Task Force officials have previously busted cricket betting racket with larger groups during the Indian Premier League. The CTF officials made no bones while warning against such illegal practices. PM Palem Police inspector A Ravi Kumar who was at the spot said that a case has been registered, and more in the loop will surface soon.