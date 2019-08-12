Vizag businessman allegedly flees hotel without paying Rs 12.3 lakh bill

Vizag based businessman, who spent over 100 days at Taj Banjara, Hyderabad allegedly vanished without paying Rs 12.34 lakh bill. Acting on a complaint filed by the hotel management, the police reportedly registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the businessman.

As per the complaint lodged by the hotel management, the Vizag-based businessman had negotiated a deal on 4 April 2019 with the hotel for a long stay and the hotel allocated a luxury suite to him at a discounted rate for 102 days.

The total amount for 102 days, was billed at Rs 25.96 lakh. As per reports, the man, however, had paid only Rs 13.62 lakh out of his total bill. The management of Taj Banjara couldn’t get in touch with him when they tried to contact him regarding the due amount of Rs 12.34 lakh. After trying to reach him a number of times, the hotel manager lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills Police Station.

“The total bill came to ₹25.96 lakh. Out of this, he paid Rs 13.62 lakh. The outstanding amount as on the day he absconded on April 15 this year was Rs 12.34 lakh. After absconding, the hotel management called him several times and he gave assurances that he would pay the amount. However, his phone is now switched off,” sub-inspector of police P. Ravi was quoted as saying.

However, the businessman has reportedly stated that he had paid the complete amount before checking out of the hotel and there was no pending amount to be paid. He also added that he will take legal action against the hotel management for tarnishing his reputation.