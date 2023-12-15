The Vizag Light Metro Rail Project, which has been gathering dust for the past seven years, aT last sees some light at the end of the tunnel as the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet okayed the detailed project report (DPR) at its Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Proposed during the TDP regime in 2016, the project has made no headway due to several factors. The TDP government had proposed the project to cover 140 km from Anakapalle to Bhogapuram and set up a special purpose vehicle to execute the project.

However, it was back to square one for the project with change of the government in 2019 in the State. The new government, led by the YSRCP, revised the proposal. It had proposed a light metro rail for a length of 79.91 km and modern tram for a length of 60.05 km.

According to the revised plan, the project will have four corridors.

The first corridor, covering 31 km, connects Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Kommadi, while the second one connects Gurudwara with Old Post Office. The third corridor links Thatichetlapalem and China Waltair and the last one covers the areas between Kommadi and Bhogapuram.

The project will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 14,300 crore. While the Central and State governments will contribute 20 per cent of the cost each, private investors will bear the rest.

Being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC), work on the much-delayed Vizag Light Metro rail project is likely to begin soon as the State Cabinet gave its nod for the (DPR).

