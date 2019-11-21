Fifth edition of Vizag Going Pink to be held on 8 December

The fifth edition of Vizag Going Pink is being organised, under the ‘India Going Pink’ movement initiated by United Sister’s Foundation, on 8 December 2019. The annual run is aimed at creating awareness about Women’s Health and the importance of an active lifestyle for disease prevention. Vizag Going Pink 2019 will be held on the RK Beach in categories of 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km.

India Going Pink is a model run under Pinkathon’s umbrella to spread awareness across all Indian cities on the importance of women’s health and taking a positive attitude towards life. The fifth edition of Vizag Going Pink is being organised by Sports Arena in association with the United Sisters Foundation (USF), an NGO working for empowering Women through fitness initiatives. Vizag Going Pink is also being supported by the HCG Cancer Care Team, Tanishq and HPCL.

About Pinkathon and its mission

Pinkathon ambassador Milind Soman believes that every individual should do their bit in raising awareness about a healthy lifestyle to keep diseases at bay. Running, as a fitness medium, addresses most of the top 10 ways to help prevent diseases including breast cancer. It not only promotes well-being but also raises immunity levels and energises a healthy lifestyle to help fight diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart ailments that are increasingly threatening the modern-day society

This event is created on the premise that women are the key to a healthier and fitter society. In the current scenario, women neglect their own health and are encouraged to stay at home, and often made to feel guilty about spending time on them. The belief is that women’s issues are something to be hidden away and best not spoken about. Women need to be encouraged to step out of the home, meet like-minded people and adopt healthy lifestyle practices, especially regular exercise.

The advantages are twofold. One is the improvement in the health of the woman and her awareness of lifestyle factors that affect the health of herself and her family, and secondly, inspiring her family, by example, to do the same. Constant and practical awareness of the health pitfalls of modern society can be achieved by experiential education.

Every participant in every city is offered a free health counselling session and medical screening and if over the age of 45 years, a free mammogram and women below 45 years get a free medical check-up. This concept is unique to the Pinkathon and now India Going Pink will follow its footsteps.

The registration fee for Pinkathon is as follows:

Individual: Rs.700

Students: Rs.400

Those interested, can log on to www.indiagoingpink.com. Physical registration can be availed at Tanishq Showroom, VIP Road, Vizag.