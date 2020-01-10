Vizag girl to be honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Akula Sai Samhitha, a student of Class X of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Visakhapatnam, scripted glory on being selected for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020. The award will be presented by the Hon’ble President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a function to be held on 22nd Jan 2020 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. She has also been invited to participate in the Republic Day Parade on 26th January 2020.

A communication in this regard was received by her from the Ministry. The Government of India has been conferring the award to children for their exceptional merit in innovation, scholastic, sports, arts, culture, social service, music or any other field which deserves recognition.

It may be noted that Sai Samhitha also won the gold medal in the cadet girls category in the Artistic Skating category at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship Held at Namwon, South Korea in 2018. She has won over 65 medals in roller skating so far.

SG Chalam, Convener, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School and State President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva organizations, Andhra Pradesh and A.Kausalya, Principal, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School congratulated A.Sai Samhitha on her selection for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award and for bringing glory to the school.

Encl: a file photo of Ms. Miss Akula Sai Samhitha with her GOLD MEDAL at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship Held at Namwon, South Korea in 2018