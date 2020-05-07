On Thursday morning, a gas leak from the LG Polymers plant took place in Visakhapatnam. As many as 348 individuals from the locality and its surrounding areas were hospitalised after complaining of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies. Devastated by the tragedy, several celebrities from Tollywood took to social media to express their dismay and pray for the recovery of the victims of the Vizag gas leak incident.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

విశాఖ లో విషవాయువు స్టెరిన్ బారినపడి ప్రజలు మరణించటం మనసుని కలచివేసింది. మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారందరు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను.Request all concerned authorities to take utmost care while opening Industries post lockdown. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 7, 2020

Venkatesh Daggubati

I am deeply saddened by the news about Vizag Gas Leak, especially during a time of the ongoing crisis. My condolences to those families who have lost lives and my sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of those affected. #StaySafeVizag — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times… Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you… Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

Pawan Kalyan

విశాఖ దుర్ఘటన హృదయవిదారకం … •కాలుష్య నియంత్రణ మండలి కఠినంగా వ్యవహరించాలి

విశాఖపట్నం పరిధిలోని ఆర్.ఆర్.వెంకటాపురంలోని ఎల్జీ పాలిమర్స్ పరిశ్రమ నుంచి విష వాయువులు విడుదలై అయిదు కిలోమీటర్ల మేర ప్రజల భయకంపితులు కావడం… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 7, 2020

SS Rajamouli

Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 7, 2020

Jr NTR

Ram Charan

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 7, 2020

It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

Heartbroken hearing about the #VizagGasLeak deepest condolences to the families of the departed and speediest recoveries to those injured 💔 stay strong and be safe my Vizag family! Sending all my love and support. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 7, 2020

Naga Shaurya