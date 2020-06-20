The ongoing global healthcare crisis caused by COVID-19 has led organisations, governments, and front line workers to find new ways to mitigate the risk posed by the virus. With experts suggesting that one must clean all essentials and frequently touched surfaces out, disinfectants, surface cleaners, and sanitizers have become the new normal. However, constantly using these cleaning methods may turn out to be expensive and time-taking in the long run, especially given that a vaccine for COVID-19 could take some more months at the least. This led Mritunjay Khemka and Nilesh Agarwal – entrepreneurs from Vizag- to launch a new cost and time-efficient corona disinfection device called ‘CoronaCleaner.’

Through their medical start-up Vitalyse Meditech, the duo partnered with Mr Shubham Rathore from Test Right NanoSystems and Anuj Purohit from Motras Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. – both based in New Delhi to make the CoronaCleaner in India right from sourcing to manufacturing. With in-depth expertise in the manufacturing industry, the Vizag-based businessmen then worked on making the CoronaCleaner easily available for people in Andhra Pradesh, and South India at large.

Based on the revolutionary UVC technology, the CoronaCleaner can clean all portable essentials and edibles within minutes. UV technology is rapidly emerging as an indispensable weapon in the fight against coronavirus around the globe including hospitals, retail stores, and residences. The strong UVC light holds the power to break down and eliminate harmful viruses, bacteria, and fungus from products within minutes, ensuring minimal contact or disinfectant residue. Due to its advantages, the latest technology is being applied to clean hospitals through robots, passengers’ luggage at airports and disinfect products at retail stores once they have been tried on. The CoronaCleaner comes in-built with the same technology, ensuring consumers don’t waste time or effort while thoroughly cleaning their household items.

“We wanted to launch a product that is long-lasting, cost-effective, and easy to use,” says Mritunjay Khemka speaking about CoronaCleaner. “The device is as easy to use. Just open the box, place your essentials, set the timer, and remove once done. What’s more – the CoronaCleaner is completely manufactured in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr Khemka tells Yo! Vizag proudly.

This innovative Microbial UVC based disinfection casket, ideal for disinfecting everyday essentials like keys, wallets, currency, edibles, packed food, packages, electronics, all types of metals, paper, glass, PPE kits and face masks among many others. The idea is to disinfect all portable items that need to be cleaned before they are brought home.

In a significant achievement for the Vizag start-up, the CoronaCleaner is government approved, backed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and National Physical Laboratory of India (NPL). Several retail stores, hospitals, and takeaway restaurants have already started using the CoronaCleaner. With its time, cost, and energy-efficient design, the CoronaCleaner could soon be a commonly-found product in all Indian households.

