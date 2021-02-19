Vizag-based cricketer KS Bharat has been purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 auction held in Chennai on Thursday. The 27-year-old was picked by the Bangalore franchise at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

KS Bharat, who could not attract any bidders in the previous auction, will be donning red and black for RCB in IPL 2021, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Commenting on the development, KS Bharat said, “Thankful to Royal Challengers Bangalore for the opportunity. Can’t wait to join my teammates and get going for the season!”

A wicket-keeper batsman who has earned a reputation for himself with consistent performances in the domestic circuit, Bharat has constantly been on the radar of national selectors. In 78 First-Class matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 4283 runs at a decent average of 37.2. Notably, Bharat was the first wicketkeeper to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy. His highest score of 308 runs off 311 balls, studded by 38 fours and 6 sixes, had turned heads across the country, back in 2014-15. In T20s, the Vizag lad has amassed 730 runs from 48 games so far.

In 2019, Bharat earned his maiden call-up to the Indian squad for the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh. The wicketkeeper-batsman was drafted into the squad as a backup for Wriddhiman Saha. Currently, he is one of the two standby players named for India’s upcoming two Tests against England.

IPL 2021 auction at a glance…

The player auction for IPL 2021 saw quite a few players hit the jackpot in terms of bids attracted. While South African all-rounder Chris Morris was purchased at a whopping Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals, making him the costliest buy in the history of the IPL, New Zealand’s young pace sensation Kyle Jamieson attracted a stunning bid of Rs 15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore, making him the most expensive Kiwi of all-time in the IPL. Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jhye Richardson, and Moeen Ali were among those who attracted handsome sums.