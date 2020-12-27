Vizag district, on Monday, reported 28 new COVID-19 cases. The newly recorded cases, between Saturday and Sunday, have taken the district tally to 59,566. As many as 29 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. It is to be noted that no fatalities were reported in Vizag for the past 11 days. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 28

Active cases: 281

Discharges: 58,767 (including 29 today)

Deaths: 518 (no fatalities reported today)

Total count: 59,566

Apart from revealing the recoveries, fatalities, and new infections registered in the Vizag district, the report stated that as many as 281 individuals across the district are currently undergoing treatment for the infection.

Earlier on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh reported 282 new cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,80,712. As of Saturday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 3700 active cases, 8,69,920 recoveries (including the 442 recoveries between Friday and Saturday), and 7092 deaths due to COVID-19.

As India’s daily Covid-19 caseload dropped to 18,732 on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry called it a “landmark peak in the country’s infection trajectory”. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry wrote, “Landmark peak in India’s Covid-19 trajectory as daily new cases drop to 18,732 after 6 months. India’s total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today. This is the lowest after 170 days.” It also said that India has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. “India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.74 percent of India’s total positive cases,” the Union Health Ministry added.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between recovered and active cases, which is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakh and presently stands at 94,82,848, the ministry said. India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,01,87,850 on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 2,78,690 while the total discharged cases are at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry tally.