Vizag has been witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. The coronavirus count surged further, as the district recorded over 1000 cases on 22 July. Ever since then, Visakhapatnam has been seeing over 500 new cases every day. From 20 July to 26 July, the district COVID-19 tally jumped from 3143 to 7531, doubling the count in over a week. On Sunday, Vizag reported 573 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours as the district crosses 7,531. As per the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, PV Sudhakar, the district reported 4865 active cases, 2597 discharges. Three individuals have succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 69.

In addition to the 21 clusters declared in Friday’s Vizag COVID-19 report, the bulletin on Sunday stated that PalliVeedhi, Shivajinagar, Raghuram Colony, Ramalayam Veedhi, Gandhinagaram, Rice Mill Road Chinna Akkireddypalem, Sirasapalli Anakapalli, Dimili, Balluguda, Zilledipudi, T D palm, R Bhimavaram, Maddie, Reddipalli, Bandevupuram, Balaji Towers at Dondaparthy, Madhuranagar( Pollocks School backside), NTR Colony, Adarsh Nagar, Alanka Vari Street, Gollaveedi, M Kothapalli have also been notified as containment zones. Visakhapatnam district currently reports 127 very active clusters, 268 active clusters, 260 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

As on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 7627 new COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, to take the count to 96′,28. While 48,956 cases were marked active as on yesterday evening, 46,301 individuals were discharged (including the 3041 individuals discharged yesterday) after recovering. The death toll surged to 1041 with 56 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Kurnool, with 1213 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day on 26 July. Between Friday and Saturday, 47,645 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 28,853 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 18,792 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits.