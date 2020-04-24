Vizag-based IT company provides technology solutions to battle COVID-19

The Vizag-based IT company provides smart technology solutions to monitor citizens in lockdown

Vizag-based IT company, Fluentgrid, has started to provide smart technology solutions to power India’s fight against coronavirus. The project, done in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), seeks to deploy cutting-edge technology to support various departments working on-ground amid the lockdown. Currently, the Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC aka City Operations Center or COC), an emergency contact centre, a civic centre, a citizen portal, and mobile apps, for citizens and field staff, are some of the measures being deployed in Vizag.

Through the suite of solutions by Fluentgrid, the authorities will be able to:

Monitor the COVID-19 situation in real-time, especially in hot spots and other vulnerable locations

Monitor public spaces and streets while guiding on-ground staff

Direct field staff to conduct surveys for identifying possible suspects. Trace known suspects and monitor them under quarantine ensuring sanitation

Collaborate with various departments to trace suspects faster

Analyze epidemic data in correlation with other data points to uncover new insights. Forecast disease spread and simulate worst-case scenarios.

Alert and warn citizens through public address systems and variable message displays

Standardize data reporting and simplify publishing and sharing

The suite also has a mobile application, through which citizens will be able to: Self-diagnose or self-quarantine themselves Report suspects, quarantine violators, and black-market vendors through an emergency helpline Seek medical help through in-app telemedicine services Set up automated conference calls with doctors for medical assistance without stepping out of their homes



Stringent surveillance is of utmost priority, to all State Governments in India, to constantly keep track of COVID-19. Fluentgrid has committed that it would be willing to partner with Visakhapatnam, and other cities, and deploy their technology. They have provided, and are maintaining, a number of technology solutions which are currently operational in Visakhapatnam.