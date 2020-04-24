5 no nonsense YouTubers you need to watch right now

The country-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 has suddenly given us a lot more free time to pursue what we always deferred for later. If you’re finding it hard to kill time during the lockdown, here’s a list of YouTubers you need to watch. These YouTube channels are working overtime to provide useful and entertaining content. Home-grown Telugu channels, like Wirally and Mahathalli, never fail to entertain. However, as a change, these are the YouTubers you need to watch.

Entertainment/Films

Rajeev Masand

Film critic Rajeev Masand has started a new series featuring Bollywood celebrities in their quarantine-best. All our favourite celebs including SS Rajamouli, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, among others, are seen indulging in free-wheeling chats, giving recommendations on what to watch and read.

Rajeev Masand Conversations around the movies that matter…with the men and women who make them.

Edutainment

PREMA The Journalist

Renowned journalist Prema Malini Vanam has started a series on her YouTube channel interacting with doctors, and other top officials, to take stock of what a post-coronavirus world could look like. Apart from the informative series, her channel is a gold mine for insightful interviews with Tollywood’s most loved celebs.

PREMA the Journalist PREMA MALINI is a two time Andhra Pradesh State Nandi award, and one time National award winning TV Journalist, with deep expertise in creating socially rele…

Fitness/Wellness

Luke Coutinho

One may recall Holistic Nutritionist Luke Coutinho from his latest collaboration with our very own Sweety AKA Anushka Shetty. The renowned author and wellness expert has taken the online route, sharing his wisdom for free. Watch this channel for some no-nonsense wellness tips.

Luke Coutinho Luke Coutinho, is a Holistic Nutritionist specialising in the field of Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine. Luke along with his team of qualified Doctors and …

Rujuta Diwekar

Much known for her ‘Size Zero’ project with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rujuta brings India’s ancient Ayurvedic wisdom back into our kitchens with her simple, everyday tips. Some of her tips – including eating Annam-Pappu for dinner are sure to earn you a nod of approval from your grandmother.

Rujutadiwekarofficial India’s leading sports science and nutrition expert, Rujuta Diwekar is a vocal champion of using common sense and uncomplicating the act of eating right. Her…

Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Upasana brings in wellness experts, nutritionists and health coaches from around the world to share their knowledge for free on her channel. What stands out the most is the diversity in her content – right from healthy recipes to at-home workouts to alternative healing, Upasana has an assortment of videos focussed on mental and physical health.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela Mental and physical wellness go hand-in-hand, and who better to help you achieve your goals than the MD of Apollo Life herself! Sharing some deliciously dele…

Interestingly, the pandemic lockdown has also brought out the inner chefs in most of us. While you’re at it, check out CookingShooking, Chef Ranveer Brar, Hebbar’s Kitchen and Kabita’s Kitchen for recipes ranging across cuisines and difficulty levels.