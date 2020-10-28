Vizag district, on Wednesday, reported 114 new COVID-19 cases. The newly recorded cases, between Tuesday and Wednesday, have taken the district tally to 55,941. One more patient succumbed to the virus while 141 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. Among the freshly recorded cases, 97 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 17 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As per the reported this evening, the COVID-19 figures in Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 114

Active cases: 2148

Discharges: 53,320 (including 141 today)

Deaths: 473 (including 1 today)

Total count: 55,941

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Vizag currently accounts for 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2949 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,14,774. As of Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 26,622 active cases, 7,81,509 recoveries (including the 3609 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday), and 6643 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 77,73,681 tests.

India, on the other hand, recorded 43,893 new cases in a span of 24 hours. “India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 7.64% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,10,803. The total recovered cases are 72,59,509. 43,893 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country whereas the new recovered cases stand at 58,439. 77% of the new recovered cases are in 10 States/UTs,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

79%of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. The Ministry reported that Andhra Pradesh, along with Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, has been seeing a spurt in cases.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 figures in India are as follows:

Confirmed cases: 79,90,322

Recovered: 72,59,509

Active cases: 6,10,803

Deaths: 1,20,010