Visakhapatnam tops the state in resolving Spandana grievances

During the Spandana review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a teleconference with the District Collectors and SPs across the state. Addressing the meeting, the CM announced that Visakhapatnam tops the chart in resolving the grievances received under the Spandana programme. On this note, YS Jagan congratulated the Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand on the remarkable accomplishment.

Furthermore, he reminded that the Spandana programme has been garnering positive feedback among people due to the officials’ quick redressal system. He instructed the Collectors to be more responsible in handling the grievances. The Chief Minister also asked the Collectors to identify the land and arrange house site pattas to the beneficiaries by Ugadi.

The YSRCP Chief stated that curbing corruption right at the Mandal level offices ensures safe governance. He further instructed the Collectors to inspect the mid-day meal served in schools regularly and focus on improving the quality of the food delivered to the students. He also said that efforts were being made to clear the pending bills of the mid-day meal scheme. The meeting also witnessed the CM speak on the status of grama volunteers and other few programmes.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

In order to eradicate corruption at all levels and ensure safe governance in the state, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had initiated the Spandana Programme earlier in July. Spandana deals with the immediate needs of the people, and their welfare. Also establishes accountability, right down to the level of the official in charge of each particular issue. The programme is being carried out district-wise with all public related departments and officials being present for taking up the peoples’ issues.