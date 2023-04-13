In a press release on Wednesday, the railway board announced that special trains would run between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during the Ganga Pushkaralu starting on 19 April 2023. Additionally, the special trains will continue to be in service during the summer, during which heavy passenger inflow is observed. The press release stated that MP GVL Narasimha Rao penned a letter to the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, appealing to run the above-mentioned special trains from both Telugu states.

The special trains from Visakhapatnam will run on 19 and 26 April 2023 and return from Varanasi on 20 and 27 April 2023, respectively, to cater to the pilgrims attending the Ganga Pushkaralu. They would further run for five days in May and four days in June to clear the summer rush.

According to the press release, MP GVL Narasimha Rao is the primary coordinator between the PMO and the Varanasi district authorities to ensure proper arrangements for pilgrims from Telugu-speaking states. He has also been elected the President of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Sri Kasi Telugu Samithi.

The MP expressed that his efforts to get the special trains sanctioned have succeeded, benefitting the public. It is recalled that, recently, the Waltair Division proposed railway services between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi.

