The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organisation (FAPTO) and employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Education Department staged a protest outside the Vizag Collector office against the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The Visakhapatnam teachers protest that the Andhra Pradesh State Government must withdraw the Government Orders (G.Os) regarding the new PRC. Raising slogans against the state government, the teachers tried to barge into the Collectorate but were stopped midway by the police. Later, the teachers staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans against the Andhra Pradesh State Government. The teachers have tried to continue their protest on day 2, but were sent back from the Collectorate.

The teachers alleged that the state government has not considered their demands, as per the Ashutosh Mishra Committee Report, for the 11th PRC. A few years ago, the AP State Government appointed retired IAS officer Ashutosh Mishra as the Pay Revision Commissioner to head the 11th PRC. The government teachers state that the AP State Government did not consult the unions before finalising the announced PRC. Apart from this, they have also demanded the pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) which have not been received for the past two years.

The Visakhapatnam teachers protest was for the new PRC being completely against them, as they have reduced the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and the Interim Relief (IR). Interim Relief is the grants given to government employees for short term help. The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which was promised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has also been neglected.

Despite all this the teachers are being burdened with the work of various new apps during the COVID-19 pandemic and other duties apart from teaching. The protestors have said that their protest will continue until their issues regarding the PRC are resolved. The teachers have also warned that they would give a strike notice if the Andhra Pradesh State Government does not take back the G.O.