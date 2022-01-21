On 20 January 2022, the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) released a list of 13 COVID care centres in Visakhapatnam District. With an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Visakhapatnam District authorities have taken this precautionary action to provide the patients with proper facilities and increase the bed capacity. These 13 COVID care centres in Visakhapatnam provide a total of 2,560 beds, arranged at various localities in the district.

Out of the 13 COVID care centres, one has been setup in Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, and Bheemili respectively, which provide a combined capacity of 200 beds. The point of contact for these centres is the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Visakhapatnam, (+91 9849903825)

Two COVID care centres have been setup, which cater to the East, West, North, and South constituencies. These two centres provide a combined bed capacity of 1,700. These COVID care centres are located at Bakannapalem and Mudasarlova respectively. The nodal officer, for these two centres, is the GVMC Regional Fire Officer (+91 9177504442).

One COVID care centre has been set up at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), in Paderu, and one at the Area Hospital, in Araku. These have been setup with bed capacities of 200 and 100 respectively. The Integral Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, Project Officer, has been appointed as the nodal officer for these two centres.

Similarly, one COVID care centre has been setup at Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta respectively, with a capacity of 50 beds each. The remaining four COVID care centres have been setup in Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Yelamanchali, and V. Madugula constituencies respectively. These four centres provide a combined bed capacity of 260.

Visakhapatnam District recorded a total of 2,177 fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours as on 20 January, 2022. This is the highest number of single day cases during the third wave of the pandemic. The last time the district recorded over 2,000 cases was in May 2021, during the second wave. As per the State COVID-19 bulletin, Visakhapatnam District has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases (11,088), being the top contributor to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.