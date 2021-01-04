Ahead of the Sankranti season, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced special trains along several routes. Trains have also been announced between Visakhapatnam and Shirdi, Visakhapatnam and Kollam, and Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Here are the details of the special trains announced by ECoR:

Bhubaneswar- Pune-Bhubaneswar special express:

Train No. 02882 Bhubaneswar-Pune special express will leave Bhubaneswar on every Tuesday at 9:30 PM, with effect from 12 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3:55 AM and depart at 4:15 AM. The train will then reach Pune at 5:00 AM on Thursday.

In the return direction, train No. 02881 Pune-Bhubaneswar special express will leave Pune every Thursday at 11:15 AM, with effect from 14 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9:50 AM and depart at 10:10 AM. It will then reach Bhubaneswar at 4:45 PM on Friday.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Duvvada.

Composition: LHB coaches having one 2nd AC, four 3rd AC, eleven sleeper, two second class-2, and two motor cars.

Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express:

Train No. 02071 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special express will leave Bhubaneswar on every Sunday at 12:10 PM, with effect from 10 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 6:50 PM and depart at 7:10 PM. The train will then reach Tirupati at 8:100 AM on Monday.

In the return direction, train No. 02072 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express will leave Tirupati every Monday at 10:25 AM, with effect from 11 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 10:25 PM and depart at 10:45 PM. It will then reach Bhubaneswar at 5:55 AM on Tuesday.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Balugan, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam

Composition: LHB coaches having one 2nd AC, four 3rd AC, eleven sleeper, two second class, and two motor cars.

Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam special express:

Train No. 08503 Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shirdi special express will leave Visakhapatnam every Thursdays at 8:20 AM, with effect from 14 January. It will reach Sai Nagar Shirdi on the next day at 10:45 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 08504 Sai Nagar Shirdi –Visakhapatnam special express will leave Sai Nagar Shirdi on Friday at 7:35 PM, with effect from 15 January. It will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9:40 PM on Saturday.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, H.S Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nagarsol and Manmad, for the above-mentioned trains between Visakhapatnam and Shirdi.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper, four general second class, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam special express:

Train No. 08567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursday at 7:25 AM, with effect from 14 January and will reach Kollam on the third day at 1:50 PM.

In the return direction, train No. 08568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kollam at 7:35 PM on Friday, with effect from 15 January and reach Visakhapatnam on the third day of its journey (Sunday) at 11:40 PM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Elamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Nellore, Gudur, Renugunta, Katpadi, Jollarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimabatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Changanaseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur , Mavellkara and Kayankulam.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, two AC-3 tier, 12 sleeper, 6 general second class, and two general second class cum luggage vans.

Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam special express:

Train No. 02007 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Friday at 7:05 PM, with effect from 15 January. It will reach Chennai Central on the next day at 7:40 AM.

In the return direction, train No. 02008 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Chennai Central on Saturday at 10:00 AM, with effect from 16 January and reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 10:30 PM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Ankapalli, Narasingapalli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Sullurpeta for the above-mentioned trains between Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Composition: Three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper, six general second class, and two general second class cum luggage vans.