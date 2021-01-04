Although just 20 km apart from the city, growing up in Steel Plant Township has a whole different vibe to it as compared to growing up in Vizag city. With employees hailing from various parts of the country, we get a sneak peek into the different cultures of India. From kids riding their bicycles, middle-aged men and women sipping their evening tea chatting away, we get to see people from all walks of life live in harmony. We’ve compiled 10 things you’ll relate to if you grew up in Township.

10 things you’ll relate to if you are from Steel Plant Township in Vizag



#1 Indira Gandhi park snack shack

We’ve all grown up having the hot ‘punugulu’ with yummy peanut and ginger chutneys on the side from this stall, run by a family of four for decades. We’ve seen it grow from a makeshift shack to a solid concrete structure. An evening stroll around the lake in the park with a plate of yummy condiments from the stall makes for a perfect outing.

#2 Russian Complex

Sector 1, unlike any other sector, is popularly known as the Russian complex owing to its architecture and the small community of Russians that resides here. While there, one must stop by Bhuvaneshwari sweets and get a taste of North India from their assortment of snacks and sweets.

#3 Rupa Stores

With limited access to the city, the disappointment when we don’t find what we’re looking for is something that most residents of the Township experience. Yet, Rupa Stores, in Sector 2, never lets you down. It’s a one-stop-shop for anything and everything you need.

#4 Republic Day celebrations at Krishna grounds

If you’ve studied in any of the schools in the Township, you know the struggle is real. While the marching practice in the scorching sun starts from early December, we keenly observe our competition and work twice as hard to get the coordination right. And when the day finally comes, we proudly march past the Indian tricolour, unite to be one, and stand with our heads held high and chest puffed up.

#5 Ukku Club

We have all, at least once, watched a movie, attended a function, danced for an audience or played badminton in the multi-purpose hall at Ukku club. With a restaurant, a bakery, a playground, and a swimming pool, Ukku Club is a place for everyone to hang out.

#6 Dussehra celebrations at Kali temple

With a mind-blowing pandal, cultural events, various food stalls, a part of Kolkata is brought to our doorstep during Dussehra. The 10-day long celebration during the crisp winter evenings is what binds the community together.

#7 Picnics at parks

At the time of spring, we see the parks filled with various blooms and trees grow their lush green manes. That’s when school buses roll into the parking grounds of Nehru Park and kids in their sports uniforms get down to have yet another picnic at the same place, different year. If you know, you know.

#8 Kanithi balancing reservoir

After a long day, we head to rejoice in the tranquil sunset, sitting by the banks of the reservoir, and feel instant peace and calm set in.

#9 Evening get-togethers

Nothing brings a group together than a good game of our favorite sport. We’ve all hopped the school grounds, from DPS to DAV, for a game of football, cricket or basketball. Between hoops and wickets, we’ve made connections for life.

#10 Drive to Appikonda beach

If the city folks have Rushikonda beach, we have Appikonda beach. Drive for 20 minutes south from the Township and you’ll find a quaint and serene beach with amazing sunrise.