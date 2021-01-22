Tri-weekly superfast special trains 02203/02204 will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, Divisional Commercial Manager for Waltair Division, AK Tripathi informed on Thursday.

Train No 02204 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam superfast special train will leave Secunderabad at 8:15 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays with effect from 27 January 2021. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on the following day at 6:25 AM.

Train No 02203 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad superfast special express will leave Visakhapatnam at 7:50 PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays with effect from 28 January 2021. The train will reach Secunderabad on the following day at 06.05 AM.

These superfast trains, between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, will take halts at Guntur and Vijayawada.

The composition of the trains includes LHB coaches having one first AC, three second AC, eleven third AC and two generator motor cars.

Passengers have been requested to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking a journey, given the Covid-19 situation. Passengers have also been requested to share their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive an SMS alert on time if there is any update about the train viz. Train cancellation, change of timings, etc.

The East Coast Railway, on Thursday, flagged off special trains between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur. The pair of trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, and Kotpar Road between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur. It may be noted that a vistadome coach has been added to the trains, up to Araku. The remaining composition includes one sleeper class coach, eight second class reserved coaches and two second class (reserved) cum luggage coaches.