List of special trains to and from Visakhapatnam for Sankranti festival

The festive season of Sankranti is upon us, and the railways have taken extra efforts to deploy special trains for the occasion. Previously, the railway officials had announced that they have deployed around 258 special trains via Vijayawada, especially for the festive season. Here’s a list of trains you can catch starting from 14 January from Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Sankranti:

List of Sankranti special trains to and from Visakhapatnam:

07187/86 Vizianagaram -Vijayawada-Vizianagaram Jansa dharan special

Train No: 07187

Departure Dates: 17, 18, 19 January 2020.

Arrival at Duvvada: 23.30

Departure from Duvvada: 23.32

Arrival at Vijayawada : Next day at 06.30

Return Journey:

Train No: 07186

Departure Dates: 18, 19 January 2020.

Departure from Vijayawada: 12.15 hours

Arrival at Duvvada: 18.30

Departure from Duvvada: 18.32

Arrival at Vizianagaram: Same day, at 20.15 hours.

Composition: 12 General Class Coaches



The Vizianagaram -Vijayawada-Vizianagaram Jan Sadharan special will take halts at the following stations:

Nuzividu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elemanchali, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa between Vijayawada and Vijayanagaram

07197/98 Vizianagaram -Rajahmundry-Vizianagaram special

Train No: 07197 Vizianagaram-Rajahmundry Jansadharan special

Departure Date: 14 January 2020.

Departure from Vizianagaram: 07.45hrs

Arrival at Duvvada: 09.23hrs

Departure from Duvvada: 09.25hrs

Arrival at Rajahmundry: Same day, at 12.30hrs

Return Journey:

Train No: 07198

Departure Date: 17 January 2020

Departure from Rajahmundry: 14.50

Arrival at Duvvada: 18.30

Departure from Duvvada: 18.32

Arrival at Vizianagaram: Same day, at 20.15



Train No. 08523 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train

Departure Date:19 January 2020

Departure from Visakhapatnam: 15.30

Arrival at Secunderabad: Next day at 04.00 hours

Return Journey:

Train No. 08524 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam special train

Departure Date: 20 January 2020

Departure from Secunderabad: 16.35

Arrival at Visakhapatnam: Next Day at 04.50 hours. Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper-6, General Class-4, Second class cum luggage-2 The special train will take halts at:

Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam and Warangal



2. 08525/26 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special



Train No. 08525 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Special

Departure Date: 19 January 2020

Departure from Visakhapatnam: at 05.45

Arrival at Vijayawada: 11.15 hours

Return Journey:

Train No. 08526 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special

Departure Date: 19 January 2020

Departure from Vijayawada: 17.30

Arrival at Visakhapatnam: 23.00 hours Composition: Double Decker Coaches- 8 The train will take halts at:

Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru.