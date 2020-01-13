List of special trains to and from Visakhapatnam for Sankranti festival

The festive season of Sankranti is upon us, and the railways have taken extra efforts to deploy special trains for the occasion. Previously, the railway officials had announced that they have deployed around 258 special trains via Vijayawada, especially for the festive season. Here’s a list of trains you can catch starting from 14 January from Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Sankranti:
List of Sankranti special trains to and from Visakhapatnam:
07187/86 Vizianagaram -Vijayawada-Vizianagaram Jansadharan special
Train No: 07187
Departure Dates: 17, 18, 19 January 2020.
Arrival at Duvvada: 23.30
Departure from Duvvada: 23.32
Arrival at Vijayawada : Next day at 06.30
Return Journey:
Train No: 07186
Departure Dates: 18, 19 January 2020.
Departure from Vijayawada: 12.15 hours
Arrival at Duvvada: 18.30
Departure from Duvvada: 18.32
Arrival at Vizianagaram: Same day, at 20.15 hours.
Composition: 12 General Class Coaches
The Vizianagaram -Vijayawada-Vizianagaram Jan Sadharan special will take halts at the following stations:
Nuzividu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elemanchali, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa between Vijayawada and Vijayanagaram
07197/98 Vizianagaram -Rajahmundry-Vizianagaram special
Train No: 07197 Vizianagaram-Rajahmundry Jansadharan special
Departure Date: 14 January 2020.
Departure from Vizianagaram: 07.45hrs
Arrival at Duvvada: 09.23hrs
Departure from Duvvada: 09.25hrs
Arrival at Rajahmundry: Same day, at 12.30hrs
Return Journey:
Train No: 07198
Departure Date: 17 January 2020
Departure from Rajahmundry: 14.50
Arrival at Duvvada: 18.30
Departure from Duvvada: 18.32
Arrival at Vizianagaram: Same day, at 20.15
The train that comprises of 12 General Class Coaches will stop at the following stations:
Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elemanchali, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa between Vijayawada and Vijayanagaram
A list of the special trains:
1. 08523/24 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special
Train No. 08523 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train
Departure Date:19 January 2020
Departure from Visakhapatnam: 15.30
Arrival at Secunderabad: Next day at 04.00 hours
Return Journey:
Train No. 08524 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam special train
Departure Date: 20 January 2020
Departure from Secunderabad: 16.35
Arrival at Visakhapatnam: Next Day at 04.50 hours.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper-6, General Class-4, Second class cum luggage-2
The special train will take halts at:
Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam and Warangal
2. 08525/26 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special
Train No. 08525 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Special
Departure Date: 19 January 2020
Departure from Visakhapatnam: at 05.45
Arrival at Vijayawada: 11.15 hours
Return Journey:
Train No. 08526 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special
Departure Date: 19 January 2020
Departure from Vijayawada: 17.30
Arrival at Visakhapatnam: 23.00 hours
Composition: Double Decker Coaches- 8
The train will take halts at:
Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru.
