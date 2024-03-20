‘Chaddi gang’, a most notorious group of robbers, is on the prowl on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam district. The Bheemunipatnam police, while releasing a poster comprising pictures of the gang members, have cautioned the people, particularly those belonging to rural areas around Visakhapatnam, to be vigilant and take precautionary measures against robbery.

Alerting the people that the gang members are moving during the night time in villages, the police have advised the public to approach the nearby police station if they find anyone moving suspiciously in their area.

Active in the states of Bihar, Utter Pradesh, Madya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the gang has also committed a number of robberies and murders in other parts of India as well.

Meanwhile, an incident of a robbery attempt reported on 18 March 2024, at Satyanarayanapuram, in the limits of the Padmanabham Police Station in Visakhapatnam district, gave credence to the movement of the chaddi gang. According to the police, four persons gained entry into a house and searched for valuables. When the inmates woke up and raised an alarm, the miscreants attacked and fled the place. Two inmates, including a woman, were reportedly injured during the attack.

A similar crime also took place near Bhogapuram recently, causing the Padmanabham and Vizianagaram police to join forces. The police in Pendurthi, Chodavaram, Sabbavaram, PM Palem, Bheemanipatanam, and Anandaparam are on high alert following this incident.

Recently, the gang members broke into a school in Miyapur, Hyderabad and decamped with Rs. 8 lakh in cash. A CCTV footage shows two masked men gaining entry into the school and searching for valuables.

Also known as Kachcha Baniyan gangs, the members wear only underwear and apply oil or mud to their bodies when they strike their target.

Pretending to be labourers, the gang members move from one place to another during the daytime and identify their target, either a house or a shop. Residents of Visakhapatnam outskirts are advised to be vigilant of the Chaddi gangs, who famous for committing cases of murder, robbery, and assault.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

